Betty Poarch WhisnantJanuary 16, 1939 - March 27, 2021Betty Poarch Whisnant, 82, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.Mrs. Whisnant was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Caldwell County, to the late Frank Poarch and Winnie Blankenship Carter.She was retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture, and was a member of Faith Olive Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Spurgeon Whisnant.Surviving are her children, Barbara Berry and husband, Gene, of Hickory, Brenda Willis and husband, Mark, of Hickory, Donald Whisnant of Hickory, Darlene Smart and husband, Joey, of Hickory, Robert Whisnant of Asheville, and Garrett Whisnant of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Withers of Vale and Hannah, Matthew and Gabriel Whisnant, all of Hickory; two sisters, Shirley Icard of Bloomburg, Ill., and Janet Wheeler of Hudson; and one brother, Frank Poarch and wife, Jean, of Hickory.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Olive Baptist Church, 4113 Old Shelby Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.A special thank you for all the love and care for our mother at Trinity Ridge.