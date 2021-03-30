Menu
Betty Poarch Whisnant
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Betty Poarch Whisnant

January 16, 1939 - March 27, 2021

Betty Poarch Whisnant, 82, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.

Mrs. Whisnant was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Caldwell County, to the late Frank Poarch and Winnie Blankenship Carter.

She was retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture, and was a member of Faith Olive Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Spurgeon Whisnant.

Surviving are her children, Barbara Berry and husband, Gene, of Hickory, Brenda Willis and husband, Mark, of Hickory, Donald Whisnant of Hickory, Darlene Smart and husband, Joey, of Hickory, Robert Whisnant of Asheville, and Garrett Whisnant of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Withers of Vale and Hannah, Matthew and Gabriel Whisnant, all of Hickory; two sisters, Shirley Icard of Bloomburg, Ill., and Janet Wheeler of Hudson; and one brother, Frank Poarch and wife, Jean, of Hickory.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Olive Baptist Church, 4113 Old Shelby Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.

A special thank you for all the love and care for our mother at Trinity Ridge.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Service
2:00p.m.
Providence Baptist Church
7618 Providence Church Rd, Hickory, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to hear about her passing. She was a sweet lady.
Tammy Whisnant Propst
April 7, 2021
Don Our thoughts and prayers will be with you and your family during this sad time. Doris Riddle and Vernon Stilwell.
Doris Riddle
March 31, 2021
I will forever love and miss Betty Joe she was a wonderful friend
Robin fortenberry
March 31, 2021
