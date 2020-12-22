Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jean Morgan Wright
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Betty Jean Morgan Wright

June 7, 1935 - December 18, 2020

Betty Jean Morgan Wright, 85, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Betty was born in Rowan County to the late Julius Morgan and Bessie Steele Morgan, June 7, 1935.

She worked as a cosmetologist throughout most of her life. Betty was known for her creativity and having a green thumb. She loved to travel, swim, and participate in activities with friends and colleagues at Hildebran Senior Center.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Yates Norman Wright; daughter, Debra Poteet; grandson; Wesley McGuire; stepson, Charles Wright; and siblings, James Steele, Ralph Morgan, Carl Morgan, Angie Kerns, and Wiley Morgan.

Surviving Betty include her children, Robin Elrod, Jon Wight, and his wife, Donna, and Tracey Wright; stepdaughter, Norma Brim; sister, Estelle Miller; grandchildren, Howard Poteet, Renee McGuire, Ashley Foster, Darius Elrod, Kristen Altman, Benjamin Wright, and Jordan Hamby; and her lifelong dear friend, Mildred Reid. She leaves behind nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Betty will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Winfield Abee
Family Friend
December 22, 2020
Mrs Wright, I am saddened by your passing. Your home was the place we were all welcomed and your pool is where we all learned how to swim.
Alice Jefferson
Family Friend
December 21, 2020
Mary Smith
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results