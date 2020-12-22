Betty Jean Morgan WrightJune 7, 1935 - December 18, 2020Betty Jean Morgan Wright, 85, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, following a period of declining health.Betty was born in Rowan County to the late Julius Morgan and Bessie Steele Morgan, June 7, 1935.She worked as a cosmetologist throughout most of her life. Betty was known for her creativity and having a green thumb. She loved to travel, swim, and participate in activities with friends and colleagues at Hildebran Senior Center.In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Yates Norman Wright; daughter, Debra Poteet; grandson; Wesley McGuire; stepson, Charles Wright; and siblings, James Steele, Ralph Morgan, Carl Morgan, Angie Kerns, and Wiley Morgan.Surviving Betty include her children, Robin Elrod, Jon Wight, and his wife, Donna, and Tracey Wright; stepdaughter, Norma Brim; sister, Estelle Miller; grandchildren, Howard Poteet, Renee McGuire, Ashley Foster, Darius Elrod, Kristen Altman, Benjamin Wright, and Jordan Hamby; and her lifelong dear friend, Mildred Reid. She leaves behind nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service for Betty will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.