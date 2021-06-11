Menu
Betty Jean Young

June 9, 1941 - June 8, 2021

Betty Jean Starnes Young, 79, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence.

Born June 9, 1941, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Julius Stevenson Starnes and Vertie Maudie Teague Starnes. A charter member of The Chapel Church, Betty was employed as a realtor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Hollar; and brothers, Julius S. Starnes Jr. and Leonard L. Austin.

Betty is survived by her husband, James Walter Young; son, Randy Hollar and wife, Kathy; sisters, Virginia Winecoff and Margie Walsh; stepdaughters, Karen Young and Shannon Huffman and husband, David; granddaughter, Chassidy Hicks; nieces, Lana Walsh, Kendra Vasquez and Tonya Holcombe; and nephew, Rick Hollar and wife, Kay.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be given to Carolina Caring/Hospice Palliative Care Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton NC 28658; or The Chapel Church, 410 26th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery, with Dr. B. Dale Watts officiating.

Drum Funeral Home - Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery,
NC
So very sorry. I have known Betty and her family for a very long time. I know her and Donna are having a wonderful heavenly reunion. My prayers are with the family during the coming days.
Karen Wimberly
June 12, 2021
