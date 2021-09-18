Beverly A. McReeBeverly Ann Adams McRee, 64, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Mission Memorial Campus.Beverly was the daughter of the late Elizabeth M. and L. Dale Adams.She was a dedicated teacher for 30 years with the North Carolina public school system in special education, including five years at Tuscola High School and 12 years at Pisgah High School. She sang in St. Andrew's Episcopal On-The-Hill Church choir.She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Timothy P. McRee; daughter, Erin E. McRee and her husband, Derek Marx; son, Daniel P. McRee; grandson, Thomas Clifford Marx; and two sisters, Gloria Black and Gerry Rouser.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, at St. Andrew's On-The-Hill Episcopal Church with the Revs. Todd Donatelli and E. Morgan Gardner officiating. There will be a reception following the service in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's On-The-Hill Episcopal Church Music Fund; 99 Academy St., Canton, NC 28716.The family would like all in attendance to please wear masks.Wells Funeral Homes & Cremation Service