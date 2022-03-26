Menu
Bill C. Maltba
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
Bill C. Maltba

March 21, 1927 - March 24, 2022

Bill C. Maltba of Hudson, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his residence.

He was born March 21, 1927, in Gaston County, to the late Robert Claude Maltba and Margarette Hopkins Maltba. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Bumgarner; two brothers, Melvin Maltba, and Ray Maltba; and son-in-law, Eric Brent Annas.

Bill was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, June Marlene Roberts Maltba of the home; son, Lane A. Maltba and wife, Vickie of Hudson; daughter, Jane Maltba Annas of Hudson; two grandchildren, Trey Hefner and wife, Kelly, Ashley Mann and husband, Chris; and four great-grandchildren, Makayla Hefner, Joshua Hefner, Avery Mann and Taylor Mann.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 27, at 3:45 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir, with the Rev. Danny Wright officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice of Caldwell County, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645.

Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Bill C. Maltba.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
