Billie Ann PerryJune 30, 1975 - December 30, 2021Ms. Billie Ann Perry, 46, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UNC Health Blue Ridge in Valdese.Billie was born June 30, 1975, in Burke County, to Gladys Renae Sigmon and the late Robert Michael Pennington Sr.She previously worked as a police officer at Stanly County Sheriff's Office and Norwood Police Department. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother who helped numerous other children outside of her family. She will live forever in the hearts of her loved ones, and will be truly missed by all those who knew her.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Townsend.Survivors include her mother, Gladys Renae Sigmon and husband, David Sigmon; brother, Robert Pennington; daughters, Alisha Perry, Brianna Perry, Kayla Perry and spouse, Kayla Adkins, and Courtney Perry; and grandchildren, Aiden Preston, Elijah, Arya, Michael James, Marley, Mallory, and Ryleigh.A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Rick Hildebran officiating. Interment will follow at 11 a.m., Saturday morning, Jan. 8, at Brookford Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service.