Billie Ann Perry
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Billie Ann Perry

June 30, 1975 - December 30, 2021

Ms. Billie Ann Perry, 46, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UNC Health Blue Ridge in Valdese.

Billie was born June 30, 1975, in Burke County, to Gladys Renae Sigmon and the late Robert Michael Pennington Sr.

She previously worked as a police officer at Stanly County Sheriff's Office and Norwood Police Department. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother who helped numerous other children outside of her family. She will live forever in the hearts of her loved ones, and will be truly missed by all those who knew her.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Townsend.

Survivors include her mother, Gladys Renae Sigmon and husband, David Sigmon; brother, Robert Pennington; daughters, Alisha Perry, Brianna Perry, Kayla Perry and spouse, Kayla Adkins, and Courtney Perry; and grandchildren, Aiden Preston, Elijah, Arya, Michael James, Marley, Mallory, and Ryleigh.

A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Rick Hildebran officiating. Interment will follow at 11 a.m., Saturday morning, Jan. 8, at Brookford Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jan
7
Service
5:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear about your Mom Kayla. Please know I am praying for both of you Kaylas and your family. I wish I could have been there for you two today but I am in spirit. I love you both and am here for y'all. ~India
India Collins
Family Friend
January 7, 2022
Billie Ann and her girls were neighbors of ours years ago. She was a loving and caring mother. May God bless you girls with His strength in the coming days!!
Johnny & Barbara Howell
January 5, 2022
