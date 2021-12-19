Menu
Billy Joe Abernethy
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Billy Joe Abernethy

November 2, 1981 - December 17, 2021

Billy Joe Abernethy, 40, of Vale, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Born in Catawba County Nov. 2, 1981, he was the son of the late Christopher William and Martha Charles Abernethy.

Billy was a salesman with Abernethy Welding.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Abernethy.

He is survived by his wife, Shonda Abernethy, of the home; daughter, Zoie Abernethy, of the home; and his grandmother, Frances Abernethy.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
