Billy Joe AbernethyNovember 2, 1981 - December 17, 2021Billy Joe Abernethy, 40, of Vale, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a brief illness.Born in Catawba County Nov. 2, 1981, he was the son of the late Christopher William and Martha Charles Abernethy.Billy was a salesman with Abernethy Welding.Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Abernethy.He is survived by his wife, Shonda Abernethy, of the home; daughter, Zoie Abernethy, of the home; and his grandmother, Frances Abernethy.A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.Hickory Funeral Home