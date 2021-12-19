Billy Joe Abernethy
November 2, 1981 - December 17, 2021
Billy Joe Abernethy, 40, of Vale, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Born in Catawba County Nov. 2, 1981, he was the son of the late Christopher William and Martha Charles Abernethy.
Billy was a salesman with Abernethy Welding.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Abernethy.
He is survived by his wife, Shonda Abernethy, of the home; daughter, Zoie Abernethy, of the home; and his grandmother, Frances Abernethy.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Hickory Funeral Homewww.hickoryfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2021.