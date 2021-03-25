Menu
Billy Keith Cox
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Billy Keith Cox

November 30, 1956 - March 22, 2021

Billy Keith Cox, 64, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born, Nov. 30, 1956, he was the son of Billy Ray and Loraine Collins Setzer.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Tri-City Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Hampton Drum officiating. The Family will have a private burial at Catawba Memorial Park at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at Tri-City Baptist Church, prior to the service.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Tri-City Baptist Church
NC
Mar
27
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Tri-City Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill was such a sweetheart! He sold us our home and was always so happy.
Troy and Shelly Brown
Other
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. If the family needs anything, please feel free to reach out to me or any of my family members. We will most definitely offer our assistance in any way we can. We loved Uncle Shag, and he always treated me like one of his own kids. It is only right for me to be there for his family in this tragic time of need. Tyler, my heart goes out to you, as I know what it's like to lose a father. Please do not hesitate to call my phone or reach out on FB Messenger. I love you my brother. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you wake in the morning hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circling flight. I am the soft starlight at night. Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there, I do not sleep.
Rev. Daniel L Couch & Family
March 29, 2021
Bill was always fun to be around and work with. Always brightened the room. We will miss him.
Todd Holloway & Family
March 26, 2021
I'll always remember his sweet personality in the nights when I'm caught up and sitting in there and we watching TV laughing and talking until he goes to sleep he was a very sweet man I'll miss himself
Dela Martin
March 25, 2021
Tyler and Loretta, so sorry to hear of your loss. Praying God will give you peace and comfort in this time of loss.
Karen Summey
March 25, 2021
