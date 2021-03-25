I am so sorry for your loss. If the family needs anything, please feel free to reach out to me or any of my family members. We will most definitely offer our assistance in any way we can. We loved Uncle Shag, and he always treated me like one of his own kids. It is only right for me to be there for his family in this tragic time of need. Tyler, my heart goes out to you, as I know what it's like to lose a father. Please do not hesitate to call my phone or reach out on FB Messenger. I love you my brother. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you wake in the morning hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circling flight. I am the soft starlight at night. Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there, I do not sleep.

Rev. Daniel L Couch & Family March 29, 2021