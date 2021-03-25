Billy Keith Cox
November 30, 1956 - March 22, 2021
Billy Keith Cox, 64, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born, Nov. 30, 1956, he was the son of Billy Ray and Loraine Collins Setzer.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Tri-City Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Hampton Drum officiating. The Family will have a private burial at Catawba Memorial Park at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at Tri-City Baptist Church, prior to the service.www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.