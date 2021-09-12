Billy Randell EwingOctober 27, 1942 - September 7, 2021Billy Randell Ewing, 78, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his residence.He was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late William Milton Ewing and Lacie Marie Hovis Ewing. Randell was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Pfeiffer College, master's degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and an Education Specialists from Appalachian State University. Randell retired from Catawba and Lincoln County Schools, where he served as a teacher for 12 years and as principal for 21 years. He was inducted into the Pfeiffer Sports Hall of Fame, a two-time Baseball All-American, and two-time National Softball champion with Howard's Furniture. Randell also served on the Catawba County School Board from 1986 to 1990.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Derek Wright.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Janet Drum Ewing of the home; sons, Mark Randell Ewing of Newton and Todd Douglas Ewing and wife, Michelle of Fuquay-Varina; daughter, Wendy Rebecca Byers and husband, Robbie of Denver, N.C.; brother, Rodney Ewing of Maiden; sister, Martha Jo Wright and husband, Lewis of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Travis Byers, Hailey Byers, Jeremiah Ewing, Rebekah Ewing, Daniel Ewing, Samuel Ewing, and Isaiah Ewing.A service to celebrate Randell's life will be held Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Michael Staton will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following graveside service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.