Billy Randell Ewing
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Billy Randell Ewing

October 27, 1942 - September 7, 2021

Billy Randell Ewing, 78, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late William Milton Ewing and Lacie Marie Hovis Ewing. Randell was a member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Pfeiffer College, master's degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and an Education Specialists from Appalachian State University. Randell retired from Catawba and Lincoln County Schools, where he served as a teacher for 12 years and as principal for 21 years. He was inducted into the Pfeiffer Sports Hall of Fame, a two-time Baseball All-American, and two-time National Softball champion with Howard's Furniture. Randell also served on the Catawba County School Board from 1986 to 1990.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Derek Wright.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Janet Drum Ewing of the home; sons, Mark Randell Ewing of Newton and Todd Douglas Ewing and wife, Michelle of Fuquay-Varina; daughter, Wendy Rebecca Byers and husband, Robbie of Denver, N.C.; brother, Rodney Ewing of Maiden; sister, Martha Jo Wright and husband, Lewis of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Travis Byers, Hailey Byers, Jeremiah Ewing, Rebekah Ewing, Daniel Ewing, Samuel Ewing, and Isaiah Ewing.

A service to celebrate Randell's life will be held Monday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Michael Staton will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Service
4:00p.m.
Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am remembering this fine man just now when I seen his picture. I am about for sure that he was my principal at Bandys High school sometime between 82 and 86. He was the best principal that I remember ever had in all my years in school. YOU HAVE MY CONDOLENCES
Ricky Christopher
September 13, 2021
I had Mr.Ewing as my principle at Sherrillsford.... He was nice man, would joke with us and have us come his Office on our birthday to get a sucker or candy.... I had the privilege of providing care for him at Abernethy as his nurse.... Prayers to his wife family...
Lisa Benfield Stout
School
September 13, 2021
Janet, I was sorry to read about your loss. You and your family will be in my prayers.
HollIs Ballard Saunders
Friend
September 13, 2021
To the Family of Mr. Billy Randell Ewing: Our family is filled with sorrow over Mr.Ewing's death. He was a remarkable man, friend, and principal. I shall always remember working with him at Sweetwater Elementary School, as well as the hilarious stories he used to tell. In fact, Mr. Ewing inspired me to seek further training to become a principal. He was a wonderful man, who will certainly be missed! Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers these days, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. Our family joins me in sending you love and warm wishes on this sad occasion. Loving regards, Mrs. Ponetta Derr Hull & Family
Ponetta M Hull
September 12, 2021
