Billy Ray FoxSeptember 20, 1941 - January 3, 2022Billy Ray Fox, 80, of Lenoir, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Austin Baine Fox and Mildred Sherrill Fox. Billy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newton and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He retired with the North Carolina ABC commission, in Catawba County, where he served for 31 years. Bill was also a member of Newton-Conover Optimist Club, American Legion Post 48 in Hickory, and Newton-Conover Jaycees. He was an ardent sports enthusiast, participating as well as observing competition. His true devotions were Atlanta Braves baseball and golf. Billy also participated in championship baseball, football, golf, ping pong, boxing, tennis and Judo. He was an active sports official for 25 years, calling games in several surrounding counties and also taught martial art classes.To quote one of his marine buddies, "Bill was a great athlete" and one of our quarterbacks on the Marine barracks football championship teams through the three years we were there, and was the only Marine, on the traveling Ft. Meade baseball team (1961-1965), just a great all-around athlete". An Eagle Scout and student body president, he attended Catawba County schools in Newton.After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving four years and four months. He was the only Marine at Marine barracks in Fort Meade ever promoted to sergeant meritoriously in the history of the Marine barracks at that time.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Christian Fox; brother, Jimmy Delane Fox; and brother-in-law, Dennis K. Moore.Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 15 years, Julia Reese Fox of the home; son, Dallas Baine Fox of Hickory; stepson, Harold Kelly Parsons of Lenoir; brother, Austin Baine Fox Jr. and wife, Beverly, of Gastonia; sisters, Kaye Lewis and husband, Roy, of Conover, Sylvia Moore of Maiden, Peggy Johnson and husband, Terry, of Conover; numerous nieces and nephews; and the mother of his sons, Pauline Cooke of Hickory.A memorial service with military honors to celebrate Billy's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Newton. The Rev. Josh Sherfey will officiate. The Fox family requests that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Corner Table, P.O. Box 1051, Newton, NC 28658; or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 926, Newton, NC 28658.