Billy Franklin Hedrick
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Billy Franklin Hedrick

July 11, 1952 - November 24, 2020

Billy Franklin Hedrick, 68, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.

He was born July 11, 1952, in Catawba, a son of the late Carlos Ray Hedrick and Eva Kathleen Hedrick. He was a furniture upholsterer prior to his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Poteat Hedrick.

Billy is survived by his son, Josh Hedrick of Newton; brothers, Steve Hedrick of Hickory and Dudley Hedrick of Catawba; and sister, Kimberly Dawn Hedrick of Catawba.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 2, 2020.
Burke Mortuary
