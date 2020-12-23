Blain "Blackjack" George HallMarch 19, 1943 - December 21, 2020Blain "Blackjack" George Hall, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.He was born March 19, 1943, to the late George Blain Hall and Clara Starnes Hall in Catawba County. Blain was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. He thoroughly enjoyed racing, working on cars, and spending time with his family.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Hall; grandsons, Bradly Dills, Timmy Shawn Truesdale; and son-in-law, Robert Dills.Survivors include his wife, Ruby Lail Hall of the home; son, Randy Hall; daughters, Wanda Hall and Tim Truesdale, Rita Hall and fiancé, Bryan Davis, Lisa Hall Fraser and husband, Cameron Fraser; grandson, Dale Hall; granddaughters, Chloe Hall, Kallie Davis, Ansley Davis, Amber Fraser and wife Araceli Cisneros, Heaven Fraser and fiancé, Justin Garre, Christina Dills; sisters, Sue Hall Fox and husband, Ronald Fox, Kathie Hall Frye and husband, Randy Frye, Janie Hall Bowman and husband, Anthony Bowman; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special racing buddies, Jerry Fox, Roger Starnes; and yard sale buddy, Jimmy Moore.Visitations for Blain will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 26, at 3 p.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod Cemetery. Pastor David Ziehr and Vicar Andrew Thompson will be officiating the service.Pallbearers will include Randy Hall, Eric Boliek, Dennis Setzer, Mike Gull, Doug Boliek, and Bill Greene. Honorary Pallbearers will include Jerry Fox, Roger Starnes, Glenn Hoke, and Jimmy Moore.Hickory Funeral Home