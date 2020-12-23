Menu
Blain George "Blackjack" Hall
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Blain "Blackjack" George Hall

March 19, 1943 - December 21, 2020

Blain "Blackjack" George Hall, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born March 19, 1943, to the late George Blain Hall and Clara Starnes Hall in Catawba County. Blain was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod. He thoroughly enjoyed racing, working on cars, and spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Hall; grandsons, Bradly Dills, Timmy Shawn Truesdale; and son-in-law, Robert Dills.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Lail Hall of the home; son, Randy Hall; daughters, Wanda Hall and Tim Truesdale, Rita Hall and fiancé, Bryan Davis, Lisa Hall Fraser and husband, Cameron Fraser; grandson, Dale Hall; granddaughters, Chloe Hall, Kallie Davis, Ansley Davis, Amber Fraser and wife Araceli Cisneros, Heaven Fraser and fiancé, Justin Garre, Christina Dills; sisters, Sue Hall Fox and husband, Ronald Fox, Kathie Hall Frye and husband, Randy Frye, Janie Hall Bowman and husband, Anthony Bowman; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special racing buddies, Jerry Fox, Roger Starnes; and yard sale buddy, Jimmy Moore.

Visitations for Blain will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 26, at 3 p.m., at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod Cemetery. Pastor David Ziehr and Vicar Andrew Thompson will be officiating the service.

Pallbearers will include Randy Hall, Eric Boliek, Dennis Setzer, Mike Gull, Doug Boliek, and Bill Greene. Honorary Pallbearers will include Jerry Fox, Roger Starnes, Glenn Hoke, and Jimmy Moore.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
26
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
St. Stephens Lutheran Church Mo-Synod Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sure hated hearing about Blain's passing. He was always good to me. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.
Ronnie Crate Payne
January 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family of this kind compassionate friend of mine who I will miss dearly and never forget. Blain always had a smile on his face and had a way of making my day a better day with one of his jokes. I am sure I am not the only person who feels exactly the same way. I will miss seeing him at the flea market and walking side by side with Jimmy. God got a good one and we all had a good one. Rest In Peace
Mike Reeves
December 23, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. Blain will be missed. He was a person that I was blessed to have known and worked with for many years. I will treasure the fun times we had and the laughs shared. Rest in peace. Gob Bless.
Michael "Mike" Austin
December 23, 2020
I always enjoyed talking with Blain when I had the opportunity to go to the upholstery dept at Hancock and Moore. He always had candy to make your day better. Rest in peace Sir. Job well done
Martha Mecimore
December 23, 2020
