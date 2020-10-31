Bobby EfirdMarch 28, 1972 - October 27, 2020Robert "Bobby" Frank Efird, 48, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his residence.He was born March 28, 1972, in Catawba County, to the late David Paul Efird Sr. and Patricia Frank Huffman of Claremont. Bobby was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was employed with Hanes Converting Company in Conover.Those left to cherish his memory are mother, Patricia Frank Huffman and husband, Eugene "Son" of Claremont; son, Logan David Efird of Fuquay-Varina; brothers, David Paul Efird Jr. of Thomasville and Stuart Grant Efird of Claremont; sisters, Toby Efird Bowles of Colonial Heights, Va., Sandra Johnson and husband, Ken, of Connelly Springs, and Paula Hoyle and husband, John, of Fuquay-Varina; and mother of his child, Wendy Michelle Pagan of Conover.A service to celebrate Bobby's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, Newton, NC 28658. The Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. Burial with military honors by AmVets of Hickory-Post 76 will follow at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. The Efird family requests that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.