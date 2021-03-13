Bobby Steve HelmsOctober 26, 1936 - March 11, 2021Bobby Steve Helms, 84, of Conover, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.He was born in Burke County, Oct. 26, 1936, the son of the late George and Dovie Leola Kennedy Helms.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Campbell Helms; and son, Nathan Helms.He was a loving father, and grandfather, who touched everyone he met with his sense of humor and honesty. Bobby worked 42 years for Forest City Tool. He loved his family dearly and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his daughters, Patsy Caldwell and husband, Dennis, of Conover, Barbara Collins of Conover and Becky Abernathy of Conover; and three grandchildren, Bobby Garrett, Cody Abernathy and Patsy Abernathy.The family will receive friends Monday, March 15, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial gardens.Hickory Funeral Home