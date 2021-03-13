Menu
Bobby Steve Helms
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Bobby Steve Helms

October 26, 1936 - March 11, 2021

Bobby Steve Helms, 84, of Conover, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born in Burke County, Oct. 26, 1936, the son of the late George and Dovie Leola Kennedy Helms.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Campbell Helms; and son, Nathan Helms.

He was a loving father, and grandfather, who touched everyone he met with his sense of humor and honesty. Bobby worked 42 years for Forest City Tool. He loved his family dearly and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Patsy Caldwell and husband, Dennis, of Conover, Barbara Collins of Conover and Becky Abernathy of Conover; and three grandchildren, Bobby Garrett, Cody Abernathy and Patsy Abernathy.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 15, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial gardens.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
NC
Mar
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.