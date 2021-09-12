Bobby Devon RhyneOctober 20, 1927 - August 28, 2021The funeral for Bobby Devon Rhyne, 93, of 615 Locust Lane in Raleigh N.C., who died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of the Hickory Funeral Home by Pastor Brian Chapman of Fellowship Baptist Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. The family will be at the funeral home Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Survivors include one sister, Judith Nykl of Henderson, Nev.; son, Robert G. Rhyne of Orange, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Martha Wallace of Hickory.Bobby Devon Rhyne, who retired from International Telephone and Telegraph in Raleigh, N.C., where he was a sales manager, was born on Oct. 20, 1927, in Springwood, Va., a son of the late Robert Rhyne and Ruth Ruley. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Billie Jean Wall; and sister, Doris Rhyne.Hickory Funeral Homewww/hickoryfh.com