Bobby Devon Rhyne
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Bobby Devon Rhyne

October 20, 1927 - August 28, 2021

The funeral for Bobby Devon Rhyne, 93, of 615 Locust Lane in Raleigh N.C., who died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of the Hickory Funeral Home by Pastor Brian Chapman of Fellowship Baptist Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. The family will be at the funeral home Saturday, Sept. 18, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Survivors include one sister, Judith Nykl of Henderson, Nev.; son, Robert G. Rhyne of Orange, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Martha Wallace of Hickory.

Bobby Devon Rhyne, who retired from International Telephone and Telegraph in Raleigh, N.C., where he was a sales manager, was born on Oct. 20, 1927, in Springwood, Va., a son of the late Robert Rhyne and Ruth Ruley. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Billie Jean Wall; and sister, Doris Rhyne.

Hickory Funeral Home

www/hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Sep
18
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
Hickory Funeral Home.
Thinking of your family during this time of loss it was an honor and privilege to be your parents pharmacist, they were both wonderful people.
Sharon L Penny, PharmD
September 12, 2021
