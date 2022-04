Bonnie Sue Bixby Anderson



Bonnie Sue Bixby Anderson, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, at 1 p.m., at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed on St. Andrew's Facebook. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory of Hickory is serving the family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2021.