Bonnie Jean Hennesse CampbellBonnie Jean Hennesse Campbell, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte.A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastor Paul Deal officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Mrs. Campbell will lie-in-state at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.Masks will be required and COVID-19 precautions will be recognized.