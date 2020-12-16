Menu
Bonnie Jean Hennesse Campbell
Bonnie Jean Hennesse Campbell

Bonnie Jean Hennesse Campbell, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with Pastor Paul Deal officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Mrs. Campbell will lie-in-state at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Masks will be required and COVID-19 precautions will be recognized.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dec
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda, I am so sorry for your loss. I know how you loved your mother and she loved you, too. Prayers for comfort and peace at this difficult time. Love and care Linda & Ken
Linda Tilley
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your lose. She was a wonderful loving person.
Loretta Reid
December 13, 2020
