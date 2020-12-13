Menu
Bonnie Jean Hennesse Campbell
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Bonnie Jean Hennesse Campbell

July 13, 1931 - December 11, 2020

Bonnie Jean Hennesse Campbell, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Charlotte.

Born July 13, 1931, in Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Russell K. Hennessee and Ella Mae Jackson Hennessee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in by her husband, Albert Campbell; her son, Jerry Campbell; and nine siblings.

Mrs. Campbell was previously employed by Southern Elastic and she also ran the cafeteria at GE. She was a member of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday school class and the Senior Stars Group. She loved working with her flowers, shopping thrift stores, traveling and her beloved dog, Bobo. She also enjoyed working puzzles and reading.

Her children describe her as "the best mother ever!"

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda Jackson (Bill) of Waxhaw; son, Michael Campbell (Sherry) of Connelly Springs; brother, Floyd Hennessee of Charleston, S.C.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Bea Speagle and Mary Beth Blackburn.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Catawba Memorial Park, with Pastor Paul Deal officiating. Mrs. Campbell will lie in state at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Senior Stars of Winkler's Grove Baptist Church or to the Catawba County Humane Society.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Dec
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda, I am so sorry for your loss. I know how you loved your mother and she loved you, too. Prayers for comfort and peace at this difficult time. Love and care Linda & Ken
Linda Tilley
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your lose. She was a wonderful loving person.
Loretta Reid
December 13, 2020
