Bonnie Sue Campbell Fox
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Bonnie Sue Campbell Fox

March 27, 1964 - October 7, 2021

Bonnie Sue Campbell Fox, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born March 27, 1964, in Orange County, Calif., the daughter of Barbara Burns of Taylorsville and the late Stan Campbell. She was a sewer in the furniture industry.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Burns and stepfather, Bob Burns; daughters, Ashley Whistlehunt and husband, Joshua, of Gastonia and Sydney Landis of Taylorsville; brother, Scott Campbell of Mt. View; and sisters, Pam Mull of Taylorsville and Julie Costner of Morganton.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Oct
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.