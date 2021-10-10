Bonnie Sue Campbell FoxMarch 27, 1964 - October 7, 2021Bonnie Sue Campbell Fox, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born March 27, 1964, in Orange County, Calif., the daughter of Barbara Burns of Taylorsville and the late Stan Campbell. She was a sewer in the furniture industry.She is survived by her mother, Barbara Burns and stepfather, Bob Burns; daughters, Ashley Whistlehunt and husband, Joshua, of Gastonia and Sydney Landis of Taylorsville; brother, Scott Campbell of Mt. View; and sisters, Pam Mull of Taylorsville and Julie Costner of Morganton.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton