Bonnie Sue Bixby AndersonNovember 23, 2020Bonnie Sue Bixby Anderson, a 15-year resident of Hickory, died peacefully Monday Nov. 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family, after a 19-month battle with brain cancer. She was 74 years old.It would be wrong to say she lost this battle, because she faced it with nothing less than dignity, grace and trust in her Savior. That is also how she lived her life, as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, listening ear and infectious laugh.Bonnie was born and raised in Jamestown, N.Y. After graduating from SUNY Geneseo with a degree in education, she married and moved to northern Virginia, where she raised her family. She had a 27-year career as a teacher which culminated with 17 years at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge, Va.In retirement, she became a beloved member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church of Hickory, where she was an active leader and enjoyed Bible study and fellowship with friends. She also enjoyed local theatre and cultural events with her husband.Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, the Rev. Elizabeth Weakland Bixby Crichton, and her father, Dr. Daniel W. Bixby.She is survived by her husband, David; her children, Christopher Anderson and Jennifer Swanchara, daughter-in-law, Jamie; son-in-law, Steven; and three grandsons, Evan, Samuel and Jason. She is also held in memory by extended family and many dear, lifelong friends.A memorial service will be planned at a later date, due to COVID-19.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bonnie's memory to the American Brain Tumor Association or to Music Ministry at St. Andrews Lutheran Church of Hickory.