Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bradford Wayne Nix
1978 - 2022
BORN
1978
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Bradford Wayne Nix

April 21, 1978 - April 21, 2022

Bradford Wayne Nix, 44, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Born April 21, 1978, in Catawba County, he was the son Cheryl Killian Brittain and the late Gary Dean Nix. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Eugene Killian.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Cregger Nix; children, Devin Eugene Nix and Sarah Elizabeth Nix, all of the home; mother, Cheryl Killian Brittain; stepfather, Roger Dale Brittain; half sister, Renee Griffin and husband, Bill of Gastonia; stepbrother, John Brittain and wife, Brittney of Lincolnton; grandmother, Martha Killian of Hickory; aunt, Robin Killian of Hickory; mother and father-in-law, Pat and Jody Cregger of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Nikki Martin and husband, A.J. of Rural Retreat, Va.; brother-in-law, Duane Cregger-Solomon and husband, Brent of Richmond, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Watson officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in Jack Bass Memorial Building.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.