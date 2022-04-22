Bradford Wayne NixApril 21, 1978 - April 21, 2022Bradford Wayne Nix, 44, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.Born April 21, 1978, in Catawba County, he was the son Cheryl Killian Brittain and the late Gary Dean Nix. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Eugene Killian.He is survived by his wife, Michelle Cregger Nix; children, Devin Eugene Nix and Sarah Elizabeth Nix, all of the home; mother, Cheryl Killian Brittain; stepfather, Roger Dale Brittain; half sister, Renee Griffin and husband, Bill of Gastonia; stepbrother, John Brittain and wife, Brittney of Lincolnton; grandmother, Martha Killian of Hickory; aunt, Robin Killian of Hickory; mother and father-in-law, Pat and Jody Cregger of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Nikki Martin and husband, A.J. of Rural Retreat, Va.; brother-in-law, Duane Cregger-Solomon and husband, Brent of Richmond, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Watson officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in Jack Bass Memorial Building.