Bradley Keith Thompson
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY
Bradley Keith Thompson

February 2, 1961 - September 8, 2021

Bradley Keith Thompson of Georgetown, Ky., husband of Reva Oney Thompson, departed this life Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., having attained the age of 60 years.

He was born in Lenoir, Feb. 2, 1961, the son of the late Samuel Max Thompson and Clara Etta Ford Thompson, whom survives. He was a videographer and media director at River of Life Ministries, where he was a member, an ordained minister, and airplane pilot. He also loved history, but music was his life, and therefore led him to be an avid musician.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Hardin and Marin Steelmon.

In addition to his mother, Clara; and wife, Reva; he is survived by a daughter, Melissa Thompson (Joshua) Steelmon; grandchild, Maverick Steelmon; sister, Cheryl (Wayne) Stiles; and niece, Renee Stiles. Also surviving is a mother-in-law, Glenna Oney; and two brothers-in-law, who were more like brothers, James (Lisa) Oney and Jackie (Lori) Oney.

The memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 11, at River of Life Ministries with Pastor Krista Hampton, Pastor Derek Wilson, and Pastor Clay Brosher officiating. The memorial gathering was held at 11 a.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be made to the River of Life Ministries Media Ministry, 616 Clintonville Rd., Paris, KY 40361.

Hinton-Turner Funeral Home, Paris, Ky.

www.hintonturner.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m.
River of Life Ministries
KY
Funeral services provided by:
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
