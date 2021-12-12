Brandon Scott SmithBrandon Scott Smith, 30, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.Brandon is survived by his partner, Robin Lail; parents, Barry and Susan Smith; daughters, Kennedy and Presley Smith; brother, Sawyer Smith; sister, Casey Jones; brother-in-law, Greg Jones; his favorite nephew, Cooper Jones; his maternal grandparents, John and Ann Sutton; and paternal grandmother, Jane Smith.Brandon is known for his beautiful smile and outgoing personality. He made a friend everywhere he went. He loved to help people. He was a hard worker and tended to be a perfectionist, especially when doing landscaping projects. Brandon had a thing about clothes and shoes… everything had to match.He loved the outdoors, wakeboarding, snowboarding, hunting, fishing, but mostly riding motorcycles. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make other people laugh. He was sincere, loved unconditionally, strong, giving, and kindhearted. The deepest part of his heart belonged to his daughters Kennedy and Presley. He shared with those closest to him how proud he was of them all the time.Brandon was a member of Hickory Seventh-day Adventist Church, 172 23rd St. NW in Hickory, where a memorial service will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 18. The family will receive friends and family at 1:30 p.m., with the service following at 2:30 p.m., and a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, Brandon would want donations to be given towards his daughters' educational needs. Donations can be made payable to Susan Smith, 3520 18th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home