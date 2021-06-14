Menu
Brenda Lee Amon
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Brenda Lee Watson Amon

March 21, 1964 - June 12, 2021

Brenda Lee Watson Amon, 57, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge — Morganton, following a period of declining health.

Brenda was born March 21, 1964, in Berkley County, W.Va., to the late Haggie Watson and Annie Reece Watson.

She loved spending time with her family and helping and caring for others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Storie (David Eller), Teresa Webb and husband, Paul, Edward Amon Jr. (Tiffany Lester), BreAnna Marin and husband, Matthew, and Ashlynn Yutzy; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, David Lee Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 16, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jun
16
Service
3:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
