Brenda GarciaJanuary 6, 1940 - November 4, 2020Brenda Sigmon Garcia, 80, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.