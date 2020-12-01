Brenda Joyce Rape HunterFebruary 14, 1962 - November 28, 2020Mrs. Brenda Joyce Rape Hunter, 58, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.She was born Feb. 14, 1962, in Mecklenburg County, the daughter of the late Rayford Darfus Rape and Helen Helms Rape.She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cherryville, and a scan analyst in the grocery industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.She is survived by her husband, Jay Hunter; daughters, Melissa Winston and husband, Brian, of Wingate, Tiffany Richard and husband, Yates, of Vale, and Elizabeth Colquhoun and husband, Alan, of Rock Hill; brother, Jimmy Rape of Charlotte; and six grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt. Zion Church Rd. in Cherryville, with Pastor Wayne Key officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton