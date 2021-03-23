Brenda LailDecember 27, 1945 - March 21, 2021Brenda Helton Lail, 75, of Conover, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her residence.She was born Dec. 27, 1945, to the late James Powell Helton and Pearl Woodard Helton.Brenda was a member of Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden, and retired from Lane Venture where she worked as an upholsterer.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 19½ years, E. Gary Lail; and brothers-in-law, G.C. Lee Jr., and Carroll Lineberger Sr.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jason G. Lail and wife, Anna, of Conover; daughters, Amy Lail Murphy and husband, Audy, of Newton, and Erin Lail Low and husband, Aaron, of Lincolnton; sisters, Pat Lee of Newton, Sue Loftin of Conover, Shelia Lineberger of Terrell, Barbara Auton and husband, Ted, of Lincolnton, and Jerry Burris of Newton; grandchildren, Ethan Murphy, Gracie Murphy and fiancé, Logan Helms, Alyssa Lail, Riley Lail, Dominick Lail, Kira Lail, Aida Trihemasava, Emma Trihemasava, Khris Trihemasava, Kaden Low, Alexander Lail Low, and Ember Grace Lail Low; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held Thursday, March 25, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden. The Rev. Charles Ingle and the Rev. Von Ramsey will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. Those serving as pallbearers are: Ethan Murphy, Logan Helms, Kaden Low, Randall Murphy, Carroll Lineberger Jr., and Marty Lee.Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. 812, Newton, NC 28658.