Brenda Anne Ritchie
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Brenda Anne Ritchie

December 15, 1948 - June 16, 2021

Brenda Anne Ritchie, 72, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Trinity Ridge, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Catawba County, Dec. 15, 1948, the daughter of the late Ornie and Evelyn Huffman Ritchie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Linda Diane Ritchie.

Brenda spent her life teaching children at Clyde Campbell Elementary School, instructing teachers, and after retirement she tutored children. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church where she participated in the choir, hand bell choir, played the piano for Thursday night hymn service and gave piano lessons. She was also a member of Cantamos performing choral group.

She is survived by her brother, Jerry Ritchie and wife, Teresa, of Hickory; niece, Kinsey Ritchie; and nephew, Benjamin Ritchie.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 24, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, in Hickory. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Catawba Memorial Park.

Memorial gifts may be made to Clyde Campbell Elementary School, 2121 35th Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Trinity Ridge, 2140 Medical Park Dr., Hickory, NC 28602.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
9:45a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
So sorry to learn about your loss Jerry. The family is in our prayers.
DOROTHY & Roger Fulbright
Other
June 23, 2021
Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to your family.
Phil and Gail Caniie
June 22, 2021
I was saddened to learn of Brenda's passing. We were classmates and friends for many years at St. Stephens School. She was a kind and caring girl and she will be sorely missed by many. My deepest sympathy to you, her family.
Ann Guthrie Coffey
School
June 22, 2021
To the Ritchie Family: You are in our thoughts and prayers these days. Brenda was a remarkable woman, who shared her love and talent with many. Our family sympathizes greatly with your loss. Remember, "Our Earthly loss...but Heaven's gain!" God's continual blessings, Ponetta Hull & Family
Ponetta M Hull
June 21, 2021
