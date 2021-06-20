Brenda Anne RitchieDecember 15, 1948 - June 16, 2021Brenda Anne Ritchie, 72, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Trinity Ridge, after a period of declining health.She was born in Catawba County, Dec. 15, 1948, the daughter of the late Ornie and Evelyn Huffman Ritchie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Linda Diane Ritchie.Brenda spent her life teaching children at Clyde Campbell Elementary School, instructing teachers, and after retirement she tutored children. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church where she participated in the choir, hand bell choir, played the piano for Thursday night hymn service and gave piano lessons. She was also a member of Cantamos performing choral group.She is survived by her brother, Jerry Ritchie and wife, Teresa, of Hickory; niece, Kinsey Ritchie; and nephew, Benjamin Ritchie.The family will receive friends Thursday, June 24, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave. SE, in Hickory. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Catawba Memorial Park.Memorial gifts may be made to Clyde Campbell Elementary School, 2121 35th Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Trinity Ridge, 2140 Medical Park Dr., Hickory, NC 28602.Hickory Funeral Home