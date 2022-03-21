Brenda I. SchronceNovember 18, 1945 - March 18, 2022Brenda Sue Isenhour Schronce, 76, of Claremont, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born Nov. 18, 1945, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Fred Franklin Isenhour and Fannie Elizabeth Goble Isenhour.She was a member of Mathis Chapel Baptist Church, and employed in the furniture industry as a sewer.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Cecil Gene Schronce; stepson, Bryan Schronce and wife, Kathy; and sister, Marie Titrud.She is survived by her son, the Rev. Paul Schronce and wife, Annette, of Taylorsville; daughters, Becky Dellinger and husband, Eric, of Newton, Paula G. Schronce of the home, and Regina E. Brown and husband, Paul, of Sherrills Ford; sisters, Pat Loftin and husband, Paul, and Teresa Isenhour of Claremont; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.A private graveside will be held at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, at Burke Mortuary of Newton.Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse.Burke Mortuary & Cremation-Newton