Brenda Calderwood SigmonMay 19, 1953 - December 28, 2021Brenda Calderwood Sigmon, 68, of Denver, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, in Charlotte.She was born May 19, 1953, in Belmont County, Ohio, to the late Richard Warden Calderwood Sr. and JoAnn Hill Calderwood. Brenda was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. She enjoyed painting, reading, bird watching, enjoying nature and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Zoey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Calderwood Jr.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 26 years, Cecil Sigmon of the home;son, Derek Kaiserling and wife, Danielle, of Newton; brother, Chris Calderwood and wife, Cindy, of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Sharon Stitt and husband, Bill, of Davidson; and granddaughter, Zoey Mari Kaiserling.A memorial service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. The Rev. Jonathan Brake will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Hearts and Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 596, Terrell, NC 28682.