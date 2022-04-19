Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brent J. Beal
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Brent J. Beal

July 27, 1954 - April 8, 2022

Brent J. Beal, 67, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Friday, April 8, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, with his family by his side.

Brent was born July 27, 1954, in Catawba County, to the late Robert Sirlester Beal and Olga "Susie" Henkel Beal.

Brent is survived by his wife of 45 years, Melinda Ritchie Beal; daughter, Sarah E. Beal; son, Robert D. Beal and wife, Megan; granddaughter, Annaka E. Beal; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Brent enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, gardening, and politics. His favorite hobby was wood carving, something that he was well known for. He sold things with his father through their business "BnB Crafts" and loved showing his work at Murray's Mill in Catawba. Brent always had a way of turning a block of wood into something beautiful. He was a proud member of the Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club. He loved attending wood carving shows, some of which he even judged.

If you knew Brent, you knew that he had strong opinions about everything. He wasn't afraid to let you know how he felt about something, even if it changed your views of him. Another thing he will be remembered for is the love he had for this country. He always dreamed of serving in the military, but was unable to due to health reasons. Brent was an avid supporter of the military and veterans.

In his memory, Brent's family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, as he was always trying to find ways to support our veterans.

Known for his love for his family, Brent always made sure his loved ones were taken care of. He was known for planning ahead and was always prepared for anything that could possibly happen. He was truly a protector of those he loved.

It was made known that Brent did not want a funeral service. Following his wishes, there will be a private burial with his immediate family, where he will be laid to rest with his beloved parents in Oakwood Cemetery.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.