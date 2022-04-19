Brent J. Beal
July 27, 1954 - April 8, 2022
Brent J. Beal, 67, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Friday, April 8, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, with his family by his side.
Brent was born July 27, 1954, in Catawba County, to the late Robert Sirlester Beal and Olga "Susie" Henkel Beal.
Brent is survived by his wife of 45 years, Melinda Ritchie Beal; daughter, Sarah E. Beal; son, Robert D. Beal and wife, Megan; granddaughter, Annaka E. Beal; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Brent enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, gardening, and politics. His favorite hobby was wood carving, something that he was well known for. He sold things with his father through their business "BnB Crafts" and loved showing his work at Murray's Mill in Catawba. Brent always had a way of turning a block of wood into something beautiful. He was a proud member of the Catawba Valley Woodcarvers Club. He loved attending wood carving shows, some of which he even judged.
If you knew Brent, you knew that he had strong opinions about everything. He wasn't afraid to let you know how he felt about something, even if it changed your views of him. Another thing he will be remembered for is the love he had for this country. He always dreamed of serving in the military, but was unable to due to health reasons. Brent was an avid supporter of the military and veterans.
In his memory, Brent's family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, as he was always trying to find ways to support our veterans.
Known for his love for his family, Brent always made sure his loved ones were taken care of. He was known for planning ahead and was always prepared for anything that could possibly happen. He was truly a protector of those he loved.
It was made known that Brent did not want a funeral service. Following his wishes, there will be a private burial with his immediate family, where he will be laid to rest with his beloved parents in Oakwood Cemetery. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 19, 2022.