Bruce Ernest HefnerAugust 11, 1924 - June 23, 2021Bruce Ernest Hefner, 96, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.He was born Aug. 11, 1924, in Catawba County, the son of the late Carl Clayton Hefner and Lonie Hull Hefner. He was a member of North Newton Baptist Church and retired as a supervisor in the weaving department of J.P. Stevens. He loved to play golf; loved working in the garden and on old cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Brooks Hefner; four brothers, Glenn, Ralph, Robert and James Hefner; sister, Berlene Fish; and an infant sister.He is survived by his son, Tim Hefner and wife, Beverly of Newton; daughter, Donna Barker and husband, Terry of Newton; sister, Catherine Reeves of Decatur, Ga.; grandson, Darren Hefner and wife, Kim, of Newton; and great-grandsons, James Hefner and Noah Hefner.The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, June 28, at North Newton Baptist Church with Pastor Curtis Hagler and the Rev. James Lee Hefner officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the church.Memorials may be made to North Newton Baptist Church, 316 W 21st St., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton