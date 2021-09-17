Buford Lamar LovellMay 3, 1930 - September 15, 2021Buford Lamar Lovell, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his residence.Born May 3, 1930, in Clarksville, Ga., he was the son of the late Albert Frank Lovell and Araunah Morrison Lovell.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Patsy Stamey Lovell; two sons, Jerry Lovell and Darrell Lovell; and great-grandson, William Greene.Lamar was earlier active in the Bethlehem Development Association, the Ruritan Club and an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.He was a long-time employee and manager of Clark Tire and Auto Company. He enjoyed camping and loved family get-togethers. His children and grandchildren were very dear to him, all of whom will miss him deeply.He is survived by his children, Rita Carter and husband, Jerry, and Debbie Cagle and husband, J.C.; grandchildren, Roger Lovell and wife, Tabby, Nick Greene and wife Crystal, Nathan Greene, Sara Shealy and husband, Jason, and Pamela Bowman and husband, John; great-grandchildren, Caitlin Triplett and husband, Matthew, Zachary Lovell, Nathan Greene Jr., Colton Shealy, Corbin Shealy, Hannah Bowman, and Leah Bowman; and great-great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Triplett.The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, an hour prior to the service. Masks are strongly encouraged at all services.Grandsons and family members will serve as pallbearers.Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 7500 NC 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.