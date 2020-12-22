Menu
Burette "Bill" Lackey
Burette "Bill" Lackey

December 18, 2020

Burette "Bill" Lackey of Newton, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton.

A public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Allen Mitchell Funeral Home, 625 E D Street in Newton, and Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 103 S Ervin Ave. in Newton. The celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this service will be private.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home - Newton
625 East D Street P.O. Box 83, Newton, NC
Dec
23
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
103 S Ervin Ave, Newton, NC
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
103 S Ervin Ave, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home - Newton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill was a Class Mate and a Very Good Friend, He was also Very Generous and always helped someone in need he will be missed
Carl "Chuck" Ramseur
December 22, 2020
I offer my deepest sympathy to the family. May God give you comfort and peace.
Mary Connor
December 22, 2020
I send my condolences to the family. Bill was my best friend and he will be missed he also taught me a lot. About life rest in peace my brother.
Jeffrey Rawls
December 22, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Bill. Know that Earth has NO sorrow, that Heaven can not heal. Our prayer is for His healing, His peace and His strength. May God bless and keep each of you this day and the days to come. Love Pastor Ross, Lady Ross and Daughters
Pastor Vincent Ross, LaKita, Destiny and McKenzie
December 22, 2020
