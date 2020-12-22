Burette "Bill" Lackey
December 18, 2020
Burette "Bill" Lackey of Newton, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton.
A public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Allen Mitchell Funeral Home, 625 E D Street in Newton, and Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 103 S Ervin Ave. in Newton. The celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this service will be private.
Allen Mitchell Funeral Home of Newtonwww.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.