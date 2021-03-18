Burton "Burt" David SederholmJuly 9, 1923 - March 14, 2021Burton "Burt" David Sederholm was born July 9, 1923, and passed away peacefully at the age of 97, Sunday, March 14, 2021, with his daughters and sons-in-law by his side.A graveside service will be held at the Catawba Memorial Park, Saturday, March 20, at 3 p.m.Burt was born in New Bedford, Mass., the eldest of three sons of Morris and Molly (Horvitz) Sederholm.Burt spent his youth playing sports with his many cousins and loved the water. When Burt was 15, he noticed a young girl struggling in the ocean and pulled her to shore where lifeguards were able to revive her. This was just the beginning of his long life of service to others.Burt enlisted in the Army in January 1943 and served as sergeant with the 103rd Infantry Regiment until January 1946. He spent most of his tour in the Pacific Theater (New Guinea and the Philippines) where he earned a Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge and the Sharpshooter Medal. Upon returning home, he earned his BS from Boston University College of Business Administration in 1949, where he met Harriet Dopkeen. They were married in 1950. His professional career in textiles and sales brought them to North Carolina in 1966.Burt lived in Hickory for 40 years, where he volunteered his time on the boards of the Family Guidance Center, helping victims of spousal abuse, and the Family Care Center. He was also on the Board of Directors of the Hickory Soup Kitchen and was involved in the establishment of the Greater Hickory Medical Clinic. Throughout his time in Hickory, Burt remained an active member of Temple Beth Shalom, serving as president and on the Board of Trustees. For the last 15 years, Burt resided in Durham, where he remained an active leader in his community.Burt was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; and brother, Harris.He is survived by his daughters, Phyllis Sederholm, Karen Ferguson (Clyde), and Nancy Cohn (Rich); his brother, Don Sederholm (Max Hayslette); grandchildren, Micah Sederholm (Ann Marie Graham), Natalie Martell, Sarah Cohn, and Jason Cohn; great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Sederholm; loving niece and nephew; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.The family expresses tremendous gratitude to the staff at the Duke Hospice Hock Family Pavilion for their compassionate care for Burt and his family.Those wishing to honor Burt's memory may donate to the Harriet Sederholm Scholarship Fund (through Temple Beth Shalom, Hickory), Family Guidance Center in Hickory, Hickory Soup Kitchen or other charitable cause.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations