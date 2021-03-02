Buster Rex "Buck" SpencerApril 29, 1927 - February 27, 2021Buster Rex "Buck" Spencer, 93, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born April 29, 1927, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Berger and Suma Price Spencer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Reed Spencer; infant son, John Ray Spencer; his daughter, Paulette Spencer Miller; and brothers, Sam and Warren.He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy. After leaving the Navy, he graduated from Clevenger College School of Business and worked at Snyder Paper for 44 years, retiring as Vice President. He was a loving husband and was married to his wife, Margaret, for 71 years and was an incredible caregiver for Margaret until her passing this past September. During his retirement years, he travelled the world with Margaret, picked up golf, and was a full-time grandfather and farmer. He loved to garden, and you'd often find him asleep in the "Farmer's Lounge" after pulling weeds or tending bees. For decades, he sat in the same back corner pew at West Hickory Baptist Church and would always have a pack of gum or pieces of candy to throw at you during the sermon. The TV was usually turned to Andy Griffith or Tom & Jerry and there was always a gospel tape playing in the car. He was incredibly generous, donating to different charities and planting such a large garden just so he could share it. You could always find him with a grandchild next to him on the couch so he could pat their leg and sneak them $20. His usual greeting of "hey baby" will always be missed.Survivors include his children, Terry Spencer and wife, Trisha, Jerry Miller (son-in-law), Nelson Spencer and wife, Donnetta, and Vicki Spencer; two siblings, Joan and Margie; eight grandchildren, Chad Spencer and wife, Christie, Trina Sprinkle and husband, Alex, Wesley Spencer and wife, Heather, Rebecca Yonamine and husband, Dominic, Sara Spencer, Olivia Spencer, Abigail Parlier and husband, Carlos, and Cole Parlier; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at West Hickory Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Frady officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Mr. Spencer will lie-in-state, at the church, Wednesday, March 3, from 1 to 5 p.m., for anyone who would like to pay their respects. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Chad Spencer, Wesley Spencer, Cole Parlier, and Carlos Tovar; nephew, Dennis Spencer, and Joey Ward.Memorials may be made to West Hickory Baptist Church, 40 12th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.