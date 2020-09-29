Bynum Harold RamseyFebruary 2, 1942 - September 27, 2020Bynum Harold Ramsey, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital, in Lenoir.Born Feb. 2, 1942, in Avery County, he was the son of the late John D. Astor Ramsey and Bonnie Lunsford Ramsey. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Ramsey.Mr. Ramsey was retired from the furniture industry, and was also a member of Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Church.He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Miller Ramsey of the home; niece, Christina Price of Williamsport, Md.; nephew, Russell Reid of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and sisters, Rachel Ramsey, Patricia Aldridge, Betty Sue Lafferty, and Frankie Needham.A celebration of life service will be held today (Tuesday, Sept. 29), at 3 p.m., at Sunrise Baptist Church, with Rev. Edd Warren and Pastor Art Randall officiating. The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.