Calvin McNeelyFebruary 17, 1936 - November 22, 2020"Well done thy good and faithful servant" were the words, Calvin Ervin McNeely heard Sunday morning, as he entered the presence of his Lord and Savior.Calvin was born Feb. 17, 1936, to the late Flora Mae Burgin and Ervin C. McNeely of Hildebran. He was raised by foster parents, Homer Bain Evans and Zelda Burgin Evans of Hildebran, who were his maternal aunt and uncle. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Harry B. Evans.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Teague McNeely of Hildebran, whom he was happily married to for 61 1/2 years; three children, Julie (Bud) Pierce of Hildebran, Todd (Jennifer) McNeely of Newton, and Mechele (Robert) McCormack of Hickory; eight grandchildren, Cameron (Hayley) Pierce, Caroline Pierce, Brandon (Erica) Pierce, Kaleigh McCormack, Connor McCormack, Kassidy McCormack, Alexandria McNeely and Stephanie Peek; two great-grandchildren, Campbell and Ansley Pierce; four sisters, Faye Evans High of Tempe, Ariz., Gaye Evans Sipe, Hilda Evans Stephens, and Brenda Evans Erich all of Hildebran; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was employed with Century Furniture for 47 1/2 years, as an upholsterer and supervisor. He loved walking at the mall and was a faithful member of Baton Baptist Church. Calvin will be remembered for his love for his Lord, family, sweet smile, and laughter.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, at Baton Baptist Church with the Rev. Roger Parker officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Baton Baptist Church, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baton Baptist Church Banner Fund, 4491 Hickory Nut Ridge Rd., Hudson, NC 28638.