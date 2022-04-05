Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Candace Rodriguez
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
Candace Rodriguez

October 26, 1968 - March 30, 2022

Candace Reese Rodriguez, 53, of Claremont, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Asheville.

She was born Oct. 26, 1968, in Catawba County, to Hugh David Reese of Claremont and to the late Donna Spencer Reese.

Candace enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved animals, especially her dogs, Logan and Esmerelda, and cat, Guapo.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Spencer Reese.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Hugh David Reese of Claremont; brother, Garrett Reese and wife, Lisa, of Mooresville; stepmother: Barbara Reese; and ex-husband: Jose Rodriguez.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.