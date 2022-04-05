Candace RodriguezOctober 26, 1968 - March 30, 2022Candace Reese Rodriguez, 53, of Claremont, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Asheville.She was born Oct. 26, 1968, in Catawba County, to Hugh David Reese of Claremont and to the late Donna Spencer Reese.Candace enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved animals, especially her dogs, Logan and Esmerelda, and cat, Guapo.She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Spencer Reese.Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Hugh David Reese of Claremont; brother, Garrett Reese and wife, Lisa, of Mooresville; stepmother: Barbara Reese; and ex-husband: Jose Rodriguez.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.