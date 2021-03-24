Menu
Carl Lee Beaver
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Carl Lee Beaver

October 6, 1934 - March 22, 2021

Carl Lee Beaver, 86, of 2912 Loviee Rd. in Lincolnton, died Monday, March 22, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Steve Wood officiating.

Mr. Beaver was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Cleveland County, to the late Hose and Vanner Thorn Beaver. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two wives, Hattie Chitwood Beaver, and Sybil Alexander Beaver; and two sons, Michael Beaver and Larry Beaver. He worked as a section hand for J.P. Stevens.

He is survived by his wife, Sophia Dula Beaver of the home; three daughters, Donna Huffman (Rick) of Maiden, Debbie Goodwin of Conover, and Denise Lopez (Francisco) of Hickory; brother, Jessie Mack Beaver of Boger City; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2021.
Mar
24
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NC
