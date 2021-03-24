Carl Lee BeaverOctober 6, 1934 - March 22, 2021Carl Lee Beaver, 86, of 2912 Loviee Rd. in Lincolnton, died Monday, March 22, 2021.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Steve Wood officiating.Mr. Beaver was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Cleveland County, to the late Hose and Vanner Thorn Beaver. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two wives, Hattie Chitwood Beaver, and Sybil Alexander Beaver; and two sons, Michael Beaver and Larry Beaver. He worked as a section hand for J.P. Stevens.He is survived by his wife, Sophia Dula Beaver of the home; three daughters, Donna Huffman (Rick) of Maiden, Debbie Goodwin of Conover, and Denise Lopez (Francisco) of Hickory; brother, Jessie Mack Beaver of Boger City; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.Warlick Funeral Home