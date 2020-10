Carl Cardwell



March 30, 1927 - October 13, 2020



Carol Lawrence Cardwell, 93, of Newton, formerly of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The Cardwell family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 15, 2020.