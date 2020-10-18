Carlene Frye HuffmanMay 14, 1937 - October 17, 2020Carlene Frye Huffman, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her residence.Born May 14, 1937, in Alexander County, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Willie Lee Bowman Frye. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Glenn Frye; and a sister, Mildred Frye Weaver.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Uris Connelly Huffman of the home; son, Jeffrey Uris Huffman and wife, Rhonda, of Hickory, daughter, Susan Huffman Sigmon and husband, Dwayne, of Conover; grandsons, Jared and Justin Sigmon of Conover; granddaughters, Casey Huffman and Alexandra Miller both of Hickory; great-granddaughter, Adalyn Miller of Hickory; two sisters, Jolene Fox and Lorette Starnes; and a brother, Gary Frye all of Taylorsville.A private celebration of life service will be held for the family at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.