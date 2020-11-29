Carol HarwellFebruary 9, 1938 - November 23, 2020Carol York Harwell, 82, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.She was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Catawba County, to the late James Clyde York and Antha Martin York. Carol was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. She retired from Carolina Mills in Maiden, after 30 years of service and was very proud to have earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration at the age of 54. Carol loved flower gardening, traveling and volunteering with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Carolina Caring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Clay Harwell.Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Perry Clay Harwell of Sherrills Ford; daughter, Debra "Debbie" Harwell Pruitt and husband, Tim, of Winston-Salem; brother, J.C. York and wife, Peggy, of Charlotte; sister, Alma "Susie" Y. Sherrill and husband, Wilson, of Sunset Beach; sister-in-law, Sandra Harwell of Lexington, S.C.; grandson, Kyle McDonald Eaker and wife, Lyndsy, of Angier; special niece and caregiver, Kim Ratteerree and husband, Tommy, of Sherrills Ford; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.A memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 2211 Hopewell Church Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673.