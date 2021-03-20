Condolences to all of Carol's family. I went to school with her and she was such a sweet person. Our joke always was that i was glad she was the shortest in our class and i was the second shortest. Carol had a Beautiful light that will shine on in all her family and friends and may your precious memories of a Wonderful woman help you through this sad time. Fly with the Angels my friend till we meet again. You will never be forgotten!

Kathy Delaney Friend March 23, 2021