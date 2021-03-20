Menu
Carol Mae Radwill Rozea
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street
Granite Falls, NC
Carol Mae Radwill Rozea

December 21, 1949 - March 17, 2021

Carol Mae Radwill Rozea, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Cadman "Gene" Rozea. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Carol Mae Rozea.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Where did the year go. I think of you often and I still have this wreath that you gave me many, many years ago. Rest in peace my friend.
Judy Kuzmenko
March 14, 2022
She was the love and sunshine my life and I will miss her always! This is Dec 31, 2012, the day she moved to Granite Falls. A great day for us both!
Gene Rozea
March 26, 2021
Condolences to all of Carol's family. I met Carol at Adult Ed in 1989. Carol was my computer teacher and as time went by we became friends. I will treasure the memories of all the times that I shared with Carol and her family. Rest in Peace my friend.
Judy Kuzmenko
Friend
March 24, 2021
Condolences to all of Carol's family. I went to school with her and she was such a sweet person. Our joke always was that i was glad she was the shortest in our class and i was the second shortest. Carol had a Beautiful light that will shine on in all her family and friends and may your precious memories of a Wonderful woman help you through this sad time. Fly with the Angels my friend till we meet again. You will never be forgotten!
Kathy Delaney
Friend
March 23, 2021
Gene, we are sorry for your loss. She is in a better place now. We will keep you and your family in our prayers. Mike & Cindy
Mike Castiglione
March 21, 2021
