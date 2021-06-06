Menu
Caroline McMillan
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Caroline McMillan

December 23, 1964 - May 31, 2021

Caroline Adams McMillan, 56, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her mother's residence. She was born Dec. 23, 1964, in Catawba County, to Jerry and Linda Adams Hollar of Conover. Caroline enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and traveling. She was loving, kind, and cared for everyone. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph McMillan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Joshua McMillan and wife, Lindsey, of Taylorsville; daughter, Danielle Tyson of Hickory; brothers, Johnny Hollar of Oxford and Jeff Hollar of Conover; sisters, Michelle Eckard of Conover and Angel Bell and husband, Kelsey, of Hickory; grandchildren, J.J. McMillan, Kenzi Ballard, Hope Ballard, and Chloei Ballard; and great-grandchild, Grayson Stanbery.

A memorial service to celebrate Caroline's life will be held Monday, June 7, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Revs. Ray York and Warren Marcum will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Jun
7
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
My prayers go out to all the family. All if you have always had a place in my heart and always will.
Kathy Cazire
June 6, 2021
