Carolyn Brewer Cooke
August 4, 1944 - December 20, 2020
Carolyn Brewer Cooke, 76, passed away at her home Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Forbis & Dick - Guilford Chapel, 5926 W Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Carolyn was a member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan G. Cooke; daughter-in-law, Lori T. Cooke; granddaughter, Amelia Elizabeth Cooke; and close friends.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Hickory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2020.