Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Brewer Cooke
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Carolyn Brewer Cooke

August 4, 1944 - December 20, 2020

Carolyn Brewer Cooke, 76, passed away at her home Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Forbis & Dick - Guilford Chapel, 5926 W Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

Carolyn was a member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan G. Cooke; daughter-in-law, Lori T. Cooke; granddaughter, Amelia Elizabeth Cooke; and close friends.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.

Forbis & Dick Funeral Service of Greensboro - Guilford Chapel

www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We´re so sorry to learn of Carolyn´s passing. We were childhood friends, fondly remembering her great birthday sleepover´s and the Lucky Thirteen Canasta group. She was a very sweet person. Our thoughts and prayers to her family.
FRANK and PATTI SIMMONS
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results