Carolyn Brewer CookeAugust 4, 1944 - December 20, 2020Carolyn Brewer Cooke, 76, passed away at her home Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Forbis & Dick - Guilford Chapel, 5926 W Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.Carolyn was a member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church.She is survived by her son, Jonathan G. Cooke; daughter-in-law, Lori T. Cooke; granddaughter, Amelia Elizabeth Cooke; and close friends.A graveside service will be held at a later date in Hickory.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.Forbis & Dick Funeral Service of Greensboro - Guilford Chapel