Carolyn Leona Baumgarner CarltonMarch 1, 1951 - November 27, 2020Carolyn Leona Baumgarner Carlton, 69, of Foster Payne Rd. in Boomer, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her residence.She was born March 1, 1951, in Catawba County, to the late Richard and Ruth Sigmon Baumgarner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; and two sisters.Mrs. Carlton had worked in the hosiery industry, was a member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with the Goshen Fire Department. She dearly loved her family and loved to sing for her Lord.Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Hubert "Jay" Carlton of the home; son, Jason Carlton of North Wilkesboro; two daughters, Tracy Marley and husband, Lee, and Alisha Hamby, all of Boomer; two brothers, Rob Baumgarner and Jonathan "Bud" Baumgarner and wife, Crystal, all of Hickory; two sisters, Sue Hillier and husband, Bob, of Morganton and Liz Christopher and husband, Joe, of Hickory; two grandchildren, Cody Marley and Brady Marley; and numerous nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m., at Beaver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by the Rev. James Hall. Serving as pallbearers will be Mrs. Carlton's family and friends.Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Beaver Creek Baptist Church, 173 Beaver Creek Rd., Ferguson, NC 28624.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory