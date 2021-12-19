Menu
Carolyn Crafton Michael
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Carolyn Crafton Michael

September 7, 1948 - December 18, 2021

Carolyn Crafton Michael, 73, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Carolyn was born Sept. 7, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late George Crafton and the late Ruth Ingle Crafton. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Maiden. Carolyn retired as a sewer for McCreary Modern in Newton.

She is survived by her son, Barry Michael and wife, Amy, of Newton; two daughters, Vanessa Shull and Randal Johnson of Hickory, and Leann Shull of Maiden; brother, Eddie Crafton of Maiden; two sisters, Jill Harwell and husband, Tim, of Catawba, and Shelby Deese of Newton; and five grandchildren, Madi Shull, Marlee Shull, Abbey Shull, Lexie Michael and Macy Michael.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Maiden, with the Rev. Eddie Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The family will be gathering at the residence of Barry and Amy Michael.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
1:45p.m. - 2:45p.m.
First Baptist Church of Maiden
NC
Dec
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Maiden
NC
