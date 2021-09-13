Menu
Carolyn Howard "Sue" Ogle
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Carolyn Howard "Sue" Ogle

October 6, 1942 - September 12, 2021

Carolyn Howard "Sue" Ogle, 78, of Lincolnton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Born Oct. 6, 1942, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Gaylen Q. Howard and Susan Elizabeth Shrum.

She was a member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church.

She is survived by husband of 60 years, Steve Ogle of the home; two daughters, Jodie Noble and husband, Raymond, of Charlotte, and Elizabeth Brown of Lincolnton; and granddaughter, Macie Brown of Charlotte.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, with the Rev. Jeremy Smathers officiating.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to the Humane Society.

Burke Mortuary of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Lincolnton, NC
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
