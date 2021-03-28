Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn Travis
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Asheboro High School
FUNERAL HOME
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory - Boone
194 Queen Street
Boone, NC
Carolyn Travis

July 18, 1936 - March 20, 2021

Carolyn Bowden Travis, 84, of Boone, passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Born to George Page and Sarah Louise Bowden July 18, 1936, in Asheboro, Carolyn attended Asheboro High School and obtained her Masters of Fine Arts in English from Appalachian State Teachers' College in Boone. She married Samuel Boyce Travis Aug. 30, 1959, and made the Carolina High Country she loved her home for life. She undertook the role of educator, teaching in the Forsyth County School District for a year before beginning a 33 year career in the English Department at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk. She enjoyed bowling and golf, was active in choir, a charter member of the Appalachian Chorale, and a volunteer with efforts including Habitat for Humanity.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel; and two sons, Stephen Gregory Travis of Boone and Ward Carpenter Travis of San Mateo, Calif.

Interment will be held outdoors at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park, Father Allan McCaslin officiating. All are welcome. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date, once conditions permit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association and the Alzheimer's Association.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory

www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens
521 Old East King Street, Boone, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory - Boone
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory - Boone.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.