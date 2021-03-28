Carolyn Travis
July 18, 1936 - March 20, 2021
Carolyn Bowden Travis, 84, of Boone, passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Born to George Page and Sarah Louise Bowden July 18, 1936, in Asheboro, Carolyn attended Asheboro High School and obtained her Masters of Fine Arts in English from Appalachian State Teachers' College in Boone. She married Samuel Boyce Travis Aug. 30, 1959, and made the Carolina High Country she loved her home for life. She undertook the role of educator, teaching in the Forsyth County School District for a year before beginning a 33 year career in the English Department at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk. She enjoyed bowling and golf, was active in choir, a charter member of the Appalachian Chorale, and a volunteer with efforts including Habitat for Humanity.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel; and two sons, Stephen Gregory Travis of Boone and Ward Carpenter Travis of San Mateo, Calif.
Interment will be held outdoors at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park, Father Allan McCaslin officiating. All are welcome. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date, once conditions permit.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association
and the Alzheimer's Association
.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematorywww.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2021.